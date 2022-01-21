KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying three subjects in connection with an investigation.
The department released images of the individuals yesterday in an effort to identify them but did not disclose details of the investigation.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the subjects is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 972-932-3094 or 469-376-4500.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or by submitting a tip online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.