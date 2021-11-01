KAUFMAN, Texas — The commissioner for the Kaufman youth baseball league was arrested yesterday on multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, according to records.
37-year-old Justin Dowden was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office yesterday and booked into the Kaufman County Jail on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, Kaufman County Jail records show.
Bond was set at $100,000 on the first charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Dowden is awaiting arraignment on the second count.
Dowden is also a Kaufman County Precinct 1 employee.
inForney.com has reached out to the baseball league for a statement and to inquire about Dowden's position with the league following his arrest.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-9751. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.
This is a developing story.