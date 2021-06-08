KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Tuesday burglary of a Dollar General in northwest Kaufman County.
Tuesday morning, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received an alarm call at the Dollar General located at 19700 Farm-to-Market (FM) 740.
A passerby had advised that two black male subjects were going in and out of the alarm location, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com.
"Upon arrival, Deputy observed the front window of the door at the alarm location to be broken," stated Whitaker. "The two unknown BMs were gone prior to deputies arrival."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-4337 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.