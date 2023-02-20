KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is investigating two apparent accidental shootings that occurred over the weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, February 18, 2023, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and emergency personnel responded to a location on Farm-to-Market (FM) 1391 in the Kemp area. There, the sheriff's office discovered a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face.
According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, it was reported the 15-year-old was target shooting when he accidentally shot himself in the face. The male was airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, in critical condition.
One Sunday morning, February 19, 2023, at approximately 4:45 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman for a 19-year-old male with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to investigators, preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old male was preparing to go hog hunting and was being picked up by a friend, also 19 years of age. While entering the friends pickup truck, the man's rifle discharged and struck his leg. From Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman, the man was flown to Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas where his current condition is unknown.
Both investigations remain ongoing, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.