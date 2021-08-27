KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public identifying two subjects in connection with a vehicle burglary investigation.
The sheriff's office says the two subjects are sought in connection with a burglary of a motor vehicular that occurred on August 22, 2021, in the 2300 block of Julia Lane in the Travis Ranch area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Sam Corder at (972) 932-9640 or email at sam.corder@kaufmanso.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.