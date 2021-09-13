FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is seeking a person of interest in connection with an animal cruelty case.
On July 20, 2021, at 7:30 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5200 block of Bill Clements Ranch Boulevard in reference to an animal-related call.
There, an arriving deputy located a gray and white Pitbull lying on its side and bleeding.
"Deputies later found that the dog had been shot in its shoulder," according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
The dog was taken to a Kaufman-area veterinarian hospital where it was later euthanized due to its injuries, according to KCSO.
Anyone with information on the above pictured person of interest is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-9767 or email ACO@KaufmanSO.com.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.