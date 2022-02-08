KEMP, Texas — UPDATED THROUGHOUT — All Kemp Independent School District campuses were secured, checked, and verified to be safe Tuesday after the district received reports of a text message threat of an active shooter.
"There have been reports of an active shooter in Kemp ISD," read an initial statement from the district on Facebook, which has since been deleted. "All campuses are secure, check and verified to be safe and clear of any threat."
The district reiterated in a follow-up post to Facebook that there was no active shooter at any of the district's five campuses.
The Kemp ISD Police Department verified the safety of each campus, according to the district.
Kemp ISD Superintendent Dr. James Young tells inForney.com the threats originated in text messages between students. The student who allegedly sent the threats was not on campus today.
Young says the district takes these threats seriously and district officials immediately contacted the Kemp ISD Police Department for further investigation and to secure the campuses.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the student who allegedly made the threats and charges for terroristic threat may be forthcoming.
None of the campuses were placed on lockdown during the incident, a person at the district's administration office told inForney.com.
Young encourages students to report such incidents to campus officials, no matter how big or small those threats may appear to the student, so that the proper authorities can investigate.