HEARTLAND, Texas — A Heartland woman and local kindergarten teacher is out on bond after being arrested twice this past week.
Tiffany Leann Cooley, 32, was taken into custody by Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies at her home Thursday morning on charges of “Assault, Cause bodily injury to a family member” and was held on a $2,500 bond.
Late Thursday afternoon after posting bail, Cooley was released under bond conditions and a protective order according to KCSO jail records.
Less than 24 hours after being released, Cooley was arrested again on Friday by KCSO deputies and charged for violating bond conditions/protective order and was taken back to jail. She was held on a $5,000 bond for violating the protective order authorities say.
Saturday afternoon, Cooley was released again after posting bail on the new charges according to jail records.
A kindergarten teacher for Forney ISD according to the district’s website, Cooley has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation according to the district.
“We were made aware of the situation this weekend, and the accused was immediately placed on administrative leave pending investigation,” the district said in a statement to inForney.com Sunday morning.
The district says the employee has not been at work since this past Wednesday, the day before the initial arrest.