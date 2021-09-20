MABANK, Texas — A Mabank mother has been sentenced to 20 years in the Texas Department of Corrections in connection with her 9-month-old daughter's overdose death last year.
32-year-old Davina Day Rogers stood trial last week, on September 13, 2021, before 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair.
Rogers was found guilty of reckless injury to a child causing serious bodily injury or mental deficiency. The following day, the jury assessed a punishment of 20 years.
33-year-old Tony Luis Guerra, identified by police as the child's father, remains jailed on the same charge and is awaiting trial in the 86th District Court.
According to a press release from the Mabank Police Department last year, On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at approximately noon, the department responded to a residence in the 100 block of 11th Street in Mabank, Texas, on a report of a deceased person. There, police discovered the 9-month-old female child laying on the floor deceased.
The child's body was transported to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science at Dallas for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
A toxicology analysis test report came back from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science on June 16, 2020, which determined the victim had a lethal dose of Oxymorphone and Oxycodone in her blood system.
Both Guerra and Rogers were arrested on June 24, 2020, on the first-degree felony charges and have since been held at the Kaufman County Jail on $500,000 bonds.
Rogers filed a motion for a new trial and a notice of appeal earlier today, according to Kaufman County court records.