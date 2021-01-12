FORNEY, Texas — A 40-year-old man has been sentenced for invasive visual recording in the restroom of a Forney grocery store.
Nicolas Bradley Bardin, 40, was indicted on three counts of invasive visual recording, a state-jail felony. Bardin, according to the indictment and court documents, placed a video recording device in the bathroom of the Kroger Marketplace in Forney, Texas, on or about March 17, 2019.
Bardin, in an agreement with the state, pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2020.
At sentencing, on Friday, January 8, 2021, Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair told Bardin he broke the community's trust and sentenced him to 24 months in state prison — the maximum sentencing defined in the punishment guidelines.
The Forney Police Department investigated the case.
Bardin remains held at the Kaufman County Jail until his eventual transfer to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice jail facility.