FORNEY, Texas — A Mesquite man was arrested Thursday night following a vehicular disturbance turned police pursuit in Forney.
At approximately 7:13 p.m., on Thursday, November 11, 2021, the Forney Police Department responded to U.S. Highway 80 and Farm-to-Market (FM) 548 in response to a white box truck and a black Honda Pilot being involved in a continuing disturbance.
Forney police officers made contact with the complainant in the Honda Pilot but the driver of the white box truck, later identified by police as 25-year-old Elvis Sestic of Mesquite, Texas, failed to yield to officers when they attempted a traffic stop.
The box truck was reported to be driving recklessly and reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour, according to the Forney Police Department. A vehicle pursuit of the box truck continued on College Ave, Chestnut St, Broad St, Bois D’arc, and through Hurricane Park. While attempting to exit the park, police say, the box truck crashed into a ditch near Center St. and Buffalo St.
Sestic then allegedly fled the scene on foot — prompting police to establish a perimeter and begin a search of the area.A short time later, Sestic was located in the area of Cedar Street, attempted to fee again while refusing commands from police officers, and was taken into custody.
After being medically cleared by responding EMS, Sestic was arrested and booked into the Forney City Jail on charges for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief greater than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state-jail felony; and criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 but less than $2,500, a class A misdemeanor.
Following arraignment, a judge set bond on the charges at $20,000, $3,000, $10,000, and $3,000, respectively.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.