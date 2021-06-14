MESQUITE, Texas (Mesquite Police Department) — The Mesquite Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On June 14, 2021, at approximately 10:12 AM, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a bank robbery that occurred in the 900 block of N. Town East Boulevard, Mesquite, Texas.
Bank employees reported a male approached the teller counter and demanded money from an employee. The suspect displayed a weapon to the employee, and the teller complied with the demands. The suspect then fled the location on foot.
Detectives with the Mesquite Police Department responded to the scene and obtained video of the suspect from businesses and residences in the area. The suspect (see photo and video links) is described as a male in his 20s with a thin build.
The attached Google link contains additional video and still images of the suspect, here.
If you have information about this crime or live in the area and have possible CCTV footage of the suspect, please contact the Mesquite Police Department at (972) 285-6336 or Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791.