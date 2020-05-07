HEARTLAND, Texas — A mother and son were arrested after a robbery at the Heartland-area Dollar General turned shooting, according to police.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m., at the Dollar General on Farm-to-Market (FM) 741, just north of Interstate 20. There, police say two groups, who were known to each other, were involved in a robbery altercation.
One group fled the location south on FM 741. The mother, according to police, gave chase in their vehicle with her son firing at the fleeing vehicle.
Both vehicles approached a Crandall Police Department officer in the Heartland area where they were detained for further investigation.
The son, identified as 19-year-old Khela Duane Wilson, was arrested by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The mother, identified as 47-year-old Zandra Denashia Wilson, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bond information was not available at the time of press as both, who are being held at the Kaufman County Jail, were awaiting arraignment.