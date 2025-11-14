Forney ISD Honors Jim and Linda Jacobs with New Elementary School Naming

In a momentous decision on Monday, October 6, the Forney Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Facilities Naming Committee's recommendation to name the district's 12th elementary school after Jim and Linda Jacobs. This recognition honors the couple's longstanding commitment to the Forney community and their impactful service within the school district.

A Legacy of Service

Since settling in Forney in 1969, Jim and Linda Jacobs have woven their lives into the fabric of the community. Their combined legacy includes over five decades of service that spans not only the Forney ISD but also various local civic organizations and their church.

Jim Jacobs: A Veteran and Community Leader

Jim Jacobs, a decorated U.S. Army veteran, served valiantly during the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. His dedication to service was recognized posthumously with an induction into the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame. Beyond his military contributions, Jacobs was deeply involved in local governance as a member of the City of Forney Planning and Zoning Committee. He also held leadership roles as the commander of the American Legion Forney Post 591 and served as a deacon and teacher at First Baptist Church of Forney.

As a founding member of Forney's first Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, Jacobs played a crucial role in establishing a mentorship foundation that has had a lasting impact on students.

Linda Jacobs: A Champion of Education

Linda Jacobs dedicated 26 years to Forney ISD, where she began her career as a teacher before ascending to various administrative roles. Her tenure included positions as Assistant Principal at both the elementary and high school levels, culminating in her retirement as the Assistant Superintendent for Accountability and Learning. Her leadership was instrumental in the district's overall success, and her commitment to education has left an indelible mark on the Forney community.

A Thoughtful Selection Process

After an extensive review of hundreds of nominations from community members, the Facilities Naming Committee selected the Jacobs for their remarkable contributions to Forney ISD and the broader community. Their legacy of service makes them a fitting choice for the new elementary school.

Looking Ahead

Jim and Linda Jacobs Elementary is set to open its doors in the fall of 2026. The school will be located in the Las Lomas subdivision, a development that reflects the district's growth and commitment to providing quality education to its students.