Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Releases Most Wanted List with Cash Rewards

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has announced the latest Most Wanted list, offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the capture of individuals on the list. The community is encouraged to assist law enforcement in locating these suspects.

How to Report Information

If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of the individuals listed, you can report it anonymously through Kaufman County Crime Stoppers. You can call or text at 1-877-TIPS-KCC (1-877-847-7522) or visit their website at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org. Additionally, tips can be submitted via the P3 App. Remember, all calls and tips are confidential, and only information leading to an arrest may qualify for the cash reward.

It is important to note that information provided directly to law enforcement is not eligible for a reward through Kaufman County Crime Stoppers. The warrant information published is accurate as of the time of release but may change. Always verify details before taking any action, and never attempt to apprehend a suspect yourself, as it may pose a danger.

Individuals on the Most Wanted List

The following individuals are currently wanted by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office:

DANJIAH GREEN

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 03/22/2003

Wanted for: Assault on a Public Servant

XAVIER HUEY

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 02/21/1995

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury to a Family Member

FRANCISCO SEGOVIA

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 07/24/2001

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office appreciates the community's support in helping to apprehend these individuals. Your vigilance can make a difference in enhancing the safety of our neighborhoods.