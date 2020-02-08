KAUFMAN, Texas — A multi-agency warrant execution yesterday netted one arrest and the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles, a firearm, methamphetamine, and what police described as evidence of other criminal offenses part of an ongoing investigation.
The Kaufman Police Department, along with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Precinct 1 Constable's Office, executed the search warrant in the 1500 block of South Jefferson Street in Kaufman.
"Discovered during the search warrant was a firearm, illegal narcotics (meth), multiple stolen vehicles and additional evidence of multiple other criminal offenses that are still part of other ongoing investigations," read a statement from the Kaufman Police Department.
Police arrested 36-year-old Mark Andrew Casavant at the location on active warrants and on-view charges. Those include manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200 grams with a $100,000 bond, tamper with identification numbers with a $7,500 bond, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions with a $30,000 bond, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with a $50,000 bond.
"Additional charges may be added later from this Department and other agencies as the investigations continue," stated the department.