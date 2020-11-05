FORNEY, Texas — Two suspects were apprehended during the Thursday morning hours in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in the Park Trails neighborhood, the Forney Police Department confirmed in a Facebook post earlier today.
The department is now asking area residents to report any vehicle burglaries, whether or not items were stolen, to the Forney Police Department's dispatch at (972) 564-7600.
At approximately 3:33 a.m., the Forney Police Department received a 911 call of two black males, wearing all black clothing, burglarizing a vehicle in the 130 block of Antler Trail.
Responding officers observed the two alleged suspects fleeing on foot in the area of Trailwood Court and Longhorn Lane. Following a brief foot pursuit, officers began establishing a perimeter in the immediate area after the suspects were seen jumping into residential backyards on Velvet Court.
A Kaufman County Sheriff's Office K-9 and drone unit responded to assist in the search for the suspects, one of which police advised was armed with a handgun.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., police received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of Doe Meadow Lane who had one suspect at gunpoint. Police arrived and took the suspect into custody.
Around 7 a.m., a second suspect was observed by a police officer on foot, without shoes, in the area of Longhorn Lane and Trailwood Court. He was subsequently taken into custody.
During the search for the suspects, police discovered a vehicle which was reported stolen out of Plano, Texas.
Police located a gun holster during their search and a resident later discovered a firearm in their backyard on Velvet Court, which was subsequently turned over to police.
One of the suspects was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and the other was identified as Biong Arop, a Forney resident.
The juvenile was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony; unlawful carrying of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor; evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor; four counts of burglary of a vehicle, class A misdemeanors; and is being held on Dallas County warrants for class B theft, two counts of evading arrest, and failure to identify.
Arop was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony; evading arrest or detention, a class A misdemeanor; four counts of burglary of a vehicle, class A misdemeanors; failure to identify as a fugitive from justice, a class A misdemeanor; and Waxahachie warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
As of Thursday afternoon, four Park Trails residents reported vehicle burglaries.
In addition to the Forney Police Department and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the Precinct 2 Constable's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene to assist in this morning's search.
Anyone with information on this investigation or residential surveillance video is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 564-7607.