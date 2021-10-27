FORNEY, Texas — North Forney High School was placed on a brief lockdown today due to a verbal threat, according to Forney Independent School District officials.
Today's incident and an unrelated incident yesterday, involving a former student, did not involve firearms, district officials say.
"This afternoon a verbal threat was made at North Forney," Forney ISD spokesperson Kristin Zastoupil tells inForney.com. "The campus was placed on a brief lockdown, and the student was quickly located and detained. There were no weapons involved."
In yesterday's incident, Zastoupil says a former student came to the office at North Forney High School to conduct business. The former student's demeanor was a "little out of the ordinary," prompting campus administrators and district officers to watch the subject as he entered the parking lot.
The former student did not turn left to leave the parking lot, instead, turned right towards the AG barn.
"Police and administrators followed and detained him," stated Zastoupil. " Our police team did determine he had multiple warrants, and he was arrested. They did cite him for criminal trespass, so he cannot return to the campus."
The district sent a letter to parents in regard to today's incident, due to it involving a threat being made:
"Dear Falcon Family,
First, all students and staff are safe after a brief lockdown.
This afternoon a verbal threat was made on campus. The campus was placed on a brief lockdown, and the student was quickly located and detained. There were no weapons involved.
In accordance with the Texas Education Code 37.113, school districts are required to provide notice of a bomb or terroristic threat, even if it’s false or not credible, as soon as possible. Forney ISD pursues disciplinary measures to the fullest extent that align to our student code of conduct and the law. Because student records are not public, we cannot always share what disciplinary actions are taken with the public.
FISD asks students and parents to say something as soon as possible if they hear or see a message that would create concern. We have a method to report through Anonymous Alerts on our website and mobile app. Every report made, either verbally or emailed to a staff member or through Anonymous Alerts, is taken seriously and investigated. Students, parents, community, local law enforcement, and district staff form a powerful alliance in keeping everyone safe."