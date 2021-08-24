FORNEY, Texas — A North Forney High School student is in custody after an anonymous tip earlier today alerted police to a firearm in the student's backpack, district officials announced.
"First, all students and staff are safe," read a statement from the district. "Today, an anonymous report was made to the North Forney High school administration about a student with a possible weapon."
"Within minutes, the administrators and Forney ISD Police immediately responded, locating the student and evacuating the classroom. The student was searched and a gun was found in the student's backpack."
The student was taken into custody and will not be returning to campus, according to the district.
"At this time, we are nor aware of any specific threats that were made by this student or in relation to this student."
A statement from the district continued:
"Safety is our top priority. Our Forney ISD Police Department is inve4stigating, working with other local law enforcement agencies, and will take appropriate actions to address this incident and ensure the continued safety of our students and staff.
The trusting relation between our students, staff and our FISD Police Officers help us quickly assess situations to ensure student & staff safety. FISD asks students and parents to say something if they hear or see a message that would create concern. Students, parents, community, law enforcement, and district staff form a powerful alliance in keeping everyone safe."