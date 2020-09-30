TERRELL, Texas — One person was arrested during a narcotics search warrant execution in Terrell on Tuesday.
On Tuesday evening, September 29, 2020, members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT Team and Terrell Police Department Narcotics Unit investigators executed the narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of North Blanche Street.
There, investigators detained 26-year-old Nikko Espinosa and a 23-year-old female, both of Terrell. Three juveniles, ages 5, 4, and 1, were home at the time of the search warrant execution.
Investigators located marijuana, cocaine, and paraphernalia which indicated intent to distribute narcotics, according to police.
Espinosa was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 less than one gram. He was booked into the Terrell Municipal Jail where he is also being held on a Seven Points Police Department charge of failure to appear - bail jumping and other traffic violations out of Terrell and Seven Points.