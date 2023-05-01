FORNEY, Texas — DEVELOPING — One person has reportedly been injured in a Forney-area shooting on Monday afternoon and police are continuing a search for the suspect(s).
Just after 2 p.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a 911 call from a mother who was transporting her son to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in Forney, Texas.
The mother told police her son was shot in the head, possibly a graze wound, in the 2000 block of Cone Flower Drive in the Windmill Farms neighborhood just north of Forney. The son was conscious and aware during transport, the mother reported.
According to police scanner traffic, the victim was on Facetime with another individual at the time of the shooting.
Authorities have responded to the shooting location on Cone Flower Drive and at the hospital.
No word on what led to the shooting.
Nearby Forney ISD schools are being placed on soft lockdown.
This story is unrelated to law enforcement activity in northwestern Kaufman County in which multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in a standoff with an individual involved in an earlier domestic shooting. MORE ON THAT, HERE: https://www.inforney.com/crime/multiple-law-enforcement-agencies-in-standoff-following-shooting-incident-in-kaufman-county/article_a1c6c112-e84b-11ed-9d2b-c386eb36a371.html
This is a developing story.