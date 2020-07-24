TERRELL, Texas — Two Terrell parents arrested during a narcotics raid yesterday are also facing child endangerment charges due to the accessibility of those drugs to their children, police say.
At approximately noon, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, members of the Terrell Police Department and special agents from the North Texas Parcel Task Force executed a search warrant in the 400 block of East College Street.
There, Terrell police say they knocked, announced, and forced entry into the residence — dsetaining 31-year-old Daniel Larson and 31-year-old Angelina Larson.
Inside the home were Angelina's sons, 11 and 9 years of age.
During a search of the residence, police discovered several controlled substances including, LSD, MDMA, THC concentrates, and Psilocybin. The quantity of MDMA seized had an estimated value of $600 and the quantity of THC concentrates were estimated at $3,000, police said.
"The drugs were kept in areas of the house where [the children] could easily reach them," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department.
Both Larsons were charged with two counts of abandon or endangering a child with criminal negligence and three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 2 or 2A greater than or equal to four grams but less than 400 grams, according to jail records. Bond information was not available as they were awaiting arraignment.