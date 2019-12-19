KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying an individual in connection with recent pickup truck thefts.
The department says they are investigating reports of pickup truck thefts from different areas in Kaufman.
"The subject in the photographs is a person of interest in these cases," stated the department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaufman Police Department Sergeant T. Black at (972) 932-3094 or, to remain anonymous, contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.
The department is also warning residents of a number of vehicle burglaries in the areas of Jefferson Street, Royal Drive, and Adams Lane; warning residents to lock their vehicles, remove valuables, and report suspicious behavior.