VAN, Texas — On Monday November 29,2021 at approximately 11:29am Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call regarding a carjacking at gunpoint (aggravated robbery) at the Loves Truck Stop in the city limits of Van, TX.
The call was immediately dispatched and multiple law enforcement units took positions along I-20 westbound in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle, a 2020 white Nissan Sentra.
A sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and attempted to verify the license plate. The Pct.4 Constable was able to get behind the vehicle. The vehicle license plate was verified as the stolen vehicle. As the deputy and constable attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect increased his speed in an attempt to evade apprehension.
Sheriff Hendrix along with two other deputies joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit then was assisted by multiple agencies along a path that went through several county and city jurisdictions. A Texas DPS Trooper attempted to spike the vehicle tires, however, due to heavy traffic was unable to deploy the spikes.
The pursuit continued at speeds in excess of 110 mph.
The Mesquite Police Department were able to spike the front driver’s side tire. The suspect continued to travel on the bare wheel once the tire separated from the wheel.
The suspect then exited the Cockerell Hill exit and collided with a telephone pole at this intersection. The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex in the City of Dallas. Dallas PD, Dallas Sheriff’s Office, Mesquite PD, Kaufman County Pct. 2 Constable, along with the pursuing agencies began a search for the suspect.
A handgun with a high capacity magazine was recovered from the vehicle.
Two individuals were detained in the apartment complex and Dallas PD SWAT Operations was called to gain access to the apartment unit one of the suspects exited. A perimeter was maintained while a search warrant was obtained and signed by a District Judge.
Dallas PD SWAT then entered and secured the scene while VZ Sheriff’s office personnel along with the Pct 4 Constable searched the premises where they recovered several items belonging to the victim.
A handgun stolen out of Louisiana was also found in the apartment.
Sheriff Hendrix stated “We are committed to bringing criminals to justice, especially when a person is robbed at gunpoint in our county. I am so thankful for all the agencies who assisted in apprehending this dangerous criminal. This suspect also had several felony warrants out of Louisiana for home invasion type robberies. Today’s arrest took a violent criminal off the streets and was worth all of the effort and resources utilized for a successful outcome”
The suspect was identified as Tommy McArthur Jones III. He is currently being held in the Van Zandt County Jail.