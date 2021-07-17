FORNEY, Texas (Forney Police Department) — On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at about 1:00 am, a Forney Police Officer observed a vehicle in a ditch in the 700 block of US HWY 80 south service road.
Several items of drug paraphernalia were discovered as the officer checked on the welfare of the driver. The driver was taken into custody and then began resisting and assaulting police officers while being secured in the back seat of a patrol vehicle.
While officers were locating weapons and narcotics during an inventory of the suspect vehicle, the subject in custody was able to access the front of the patrol vehicle through the small window in the partition behind the front seats. The subject then left the scene in the patrol vehicle and traveled west in the eastbound lanes of US HWY 80 towards Mesquite.
The patrol vehicle was later located by Sunnyvale Police Department in the area of US HWY 80 and 635 with reported damage due to striking guardrails.
The Sunnyvale Police Department, Mesquite Police Department, Forney Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, Kaufman County Constables Precinct 2, and the Texas Department of Public Safety established a perimeter in an attempt to locate the escaped subject.
A third party phone call to the Mesquite Police Department reported seeing a person wearing handcuffs sitting inside an Applebee’s restaurant, west of the location of the recovered vehicle. The escaped subject was located by Mesquite Police Officers inside the restaurant and placed into custody.
The escaped subject was transported to the Forney City Jail after treatment at a local hospital for a minor head injury believed to have been sustained when the patrol vehicle was wrecked. The subject was transported to the Forney City Jail without further incident.
The driver is identified as 26 year old Emanuel Paramo of Bridgeport, Texas. Paramo is charged with:
- Third Degree Felony - Assault Public Servant,
- Third Degree Felony - Theft of Property >=$30K<$150K
- Third Degree Felony - Escape While Arrested/Confined Felony
- Third Degree Felony - Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle
- Class A Misdemeanor - Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transportation
- Third Degree Felony - Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- State Jail Felony - Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 < 1G
- Class B Misdemeanor - Reckless Driving
- Class B Misdemeanor - Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info
- Third Degree Felony - Fraudulent Use/Possession Identifying Info
No bond information available at time of press release.
The Forney Police Department would like to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mesquite Police Department, Sunnyvale Police Department, Kaufman County Constables Precinct 2, and the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this incident.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.