FORNEY, Texas — Police say a convenience store clerk conspired with two others in an armed robbery in Forney last week.
On Friday, January 31, 2020, at approximately 1:35 a.m., the Forney Police Department responded to the CEFCO gas station, located at 899 Pinson Road, where an employee reported an unknown subject displayed a handgun and robbed the store of cash and cigarettes.
During the robbery, police say the suspect threatened unrelated customers as he fled the scene on foot.
Despite the combined efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies the morning of the robbery, the suspect evaded capture.
Further investigation by the Forney Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety led investigators to believe the clerk conspired with two others to commit the aggravated robbery.
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, police executed search and arrest warrants, resulting in the recovery of additional evidence and the arrests of 19-year-old Monterian Pumphrey, 18-year-old Jacob Gooch, and 18-year-old Hannah Shover, all of Forney.
Police identified Pumphrey as the clerk.
Each was charged with organized criminal activity, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 564-7607.
Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to an arrest.