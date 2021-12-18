BROWNSBORO, Texas — A Henderson County child reported missing overnight is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, according to police.
At approximately 3:40 a.m., on Saturday, December 18, 2021, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in reference to a missing 9-year-old child in the Brownsboro area of Henderson County.
The missing child's father reported waking up at approximately 2 a.m. and noticed his daughter missing.
9-year-old Raylee Rae Williams is described as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, less than 4 feet tall, and weighing approximately 75 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red Christmas t-shirt and normally wears glasses but she left them at home, according to police.
"The child is believed to be with the mother April Williams," read a statement from the Henderson County Sheriff's Office. "According to CPS paperwork April is not to be alone with the child. Sometime after 10 pm and before 2 am April entered the child’s residence and took Raylee."
"It is unknown of their location at this time," stated the department.