FORNEY, Texas — A puppy stolen at gunpoint two weeks ago during an aggravated robbery in Forney has been safely recovered and returned home, according to the Forney Police Department.
The puppy was taken on July 13, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when its owners reportedly met three people in a parking lot in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 80 for a sale exchange.
"During the transaction, the puppy was taken and when the owner tried to retrieve it, one of the individuals displayed a gun," the victims told the Forney Police Department, at that time. "They left with the puppy and were seen heading west towards Mesquite."
Police have since been able to identify and arrest one of three alleged suspects in the case, which, as of today they say, remains active and ongoing.
Last week, police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas, Texas, on a warrant for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Perez is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 564-7607 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (877) 847-7522.