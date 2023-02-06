HEARTLAND, Texas — Police recovered approximately 61 spent shell casings in an overnight shooting that left a woman critically injured.
At approximately 1:49 a.m., on February 6, 2023, the Crandall Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community in regard to a shooting call.
"Upon arrival officers found a female victim had been struck by one round," read a statement from the Crandall Police Department. "Officers began first aid until Fire and EMS arrived."
The victim was transported to a Dallas-area hospital where she was last listed in critical condition.
During their investigation, officers located approximately 61 spent shell casings in the street in front of the residence.
"At this time there is no suspect or vehicle description," stated the department. "The Crandall Police Department asks if anyone has any information about this incident call the the Crandall Police Department at 972-427-3771."