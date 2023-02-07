HEARTLAND, Texas — A drive-by shooting in Heartland has turned murder investigation after a woman critically injured succumbed to her injuries at a Dallas-area hospital on Monday.
The Crandall Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, received notification from the hospital the victim had succumbed to her injuries after initially being listed as critical condition early Monday morning. Notification was received Monday evening.
The victim was identified by family and friends on social media as as 38-year-old Ronmicka Simpson.
Police recovered approximately 63 spent shell casings from the scene of the shooting in the 3000 block of Fluttermill Drive in the Heartland community. The incident occurred at approximately 1:49 a.m. on February 6, 2023.
Crandall Police Department Chief Forrest Frierson says the shooting, in its preliminary investigative stages, appears to have been targeted to this particular residence but the victim was likely not the intended target of the gunfire.
Of the at least 63 rounds fired at the home, Crandall Police Department Chief Forrest Frierson says a majority struck a single bedroom of the residence while few struck other bedrooms. At least (2) 9 mm casings and (61) .223 casings were recovered from the scene.
The Crandall Police Department is also working with the Dallas Police Department's Gang Unit, and at least three other DPD units on the case, as it is believed to be retaliation for a drive-by shooting in east Dallas. There, police have identified 19 complainants, though no injuries were initially reported.
Investigators have canvassed the Heartland area for video surveillance but are asking area residents to review any video footage during the time of the shooting. At last update, police believe an unknown make and model, dark-colored, four-door sedan is the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information or available video footage of the shooting or vehicles coming and going from the area are asked to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain ANONYMOUS and tips leading to an arrest and conviction may lead to a cash reward. The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (877) 847-7522 or www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
In May 2021, police investigated a similar shooting at a residence in the 2000 block of Stagecoach Trail. There, at least 68 shell casings were recovered. No injuries were reported in this shooting but investigators said, at the time, the shooting was targeted and retaliation for a shooting in Dallas.
Law enforcement sources say one of the residents of the home in the 2021 shooting is known by or an acquaintance to a resident of yesterday's shooting, though it is not believed to be a direct causation for the latest exchange of drive-by shootings.
Frierson says the case remains very active, ongoing, and in coordination with the Dallas Police Department's investigation.