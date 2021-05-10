HEARTLAND, Texas — Approximately 68 rounds were fired at a Heartland home early Monday morning in what police are calling a targeted drive-by shooting. Dallas police are investigating a similar shooting at a related residence overnight in their city.
At approximately 3:09 a.m., the Crandall Police Department and other law enforcement agencies responded to the 2000 block of Stagecoach Trail for a reported shooting.
"The unknown suspects fired approximately 68 rounds out of two separate vehicles," Crandall Police Department Chief Forrest Frierson tells inForney.com.
"We believe this is an isolated incident to this particular residence," he said. "The Dallas Police Department is working a similar incident related to the incident in Heartland."
At the Heartland residence, investigators recovered 9mm and 7.62x39 shell casings and spent rounds. Approximately three errant rounds struck a neighboring house.
Fortunately, says Frierson, there were no injuries reported in the Heartland shooting.
"Crandall Police Department detectives and detectives from the Dallas Police Department are working together and are sharing information," stated Frierson. "This continues to be an ongoing investigation."