Forney Animal Shelter Urgently Seeks Foster Homes for New Arrivals

Published: December 14, 2025 By Mandy Travis
The Forney Animal Shelter is facing an urgent situation as it welcomes a new batch of adoptable pets. With the shelter currently at capacity, it is calling for community support to foster these animals and help them find loving homes.

Meet Their Newest Residents

Each of these animals is looking for a forever home. Here are some of the latest arrivals at the shelter:

Pumpkin

ID: #A001553
Breed: Bulldog mix
Gender: Female
Status: Stray
Intake Date: December 8, 2025
Availability: Available for adoption

Red

ID: #A001560
Breed: Terrier mix
Gender: Male
Status: Stray
Intake Date: December 9, 2025
Availability: Available for adoption

Cheyenne

ID: #A001547
Gender: Female
Breed: Mixed breed
Availability: Available for adoption
Note: This sweet girl needs a home without cats.

Billy

ID: #A001548
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Gender: Male
Status: Stray
Intake Date: December 4, 2025
Availability: Available for adoption

Sam

ID: #A001513
Breed: Pitbull mix
Gender: Male
Status: Stray
Intake Date: November 8, 2025
Availability: Available for adoption

Skylar

ID: #A001528
Breed: Pit Bull mix
Gender: Female
Status: Stray
Intake Date: November 19, 2025
Availability: Available for adoption

Bucky

ID: #A001531
Breed: Lab mix
Gender: Male
Status: Stray
Intake Date: November 20, 2025
Availability: Available for adoption

How You Can Help

The Forney Animal Shelter is calling on community members to step up and provide foster homes for these animals. If you are interested in adopting or fostering one of these pets, please contact the shelter at 972-552-6634 or visit in person to meet your future best friend.

Every bit of help counts, and together we can ensure that these animals find the loving homes they deserve.

