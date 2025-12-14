Forney Animal Shelter Urgently Seeks Foster Homes for New Arrivals

The Forney Animal Shelter is facing an urgent situation as it welcomes a new batch of adoptable pets. With the shelter currently at capacity, it is calling for community support to foster these animals and help them find loving homes.

Meet Their Newest Residents

Each of these animals is looking for a forever home. Here are some of the latest arrivals at the shelter:

Pumpkin

ID: #A001553

Breed: Bulldog mix

Gender: Female

Status: Stray

Intake Date: December 8, 2025

Availability: Available for adoption

Red

ID: #A001560

Breed: Terrier mix

Gender: Male

Status: Stray

Intake Date: December 9, 2025

Availability: Available for adoption

Cheyenne

ID: #A001547

Gender: Female

Breed: Mixed breed

Availability: Available for adoption

Note: This sweet girl needs a home without cats.

Billy

ID: #A001548

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Gender: Male

Status: Stray

Intake Date: December 4, 2025

Availability: Available for adoption

Sam

ID: #A001513

Breed: Pitbull mix

Gender: Male

Status: Stray

Intake Date: November 8, 2025

Availability: Available for adoption

Skylar

ID: #A001528

Breed: Pit Bull mix

Gender: Female

Status: Stray

Intake Date: November 19, 2025

Availability: Available for adoption

Bucky

ID: #A001531

Breed: Lab mix

Gender: Male

Status: Stray

Intake Date: November 20, 2025

Availability: Available for adoption

How You Can Help

The Forney Animal Shelter is calling on community members to step up and provide foster homes for these animals. If you are interested in adopting or fostering one of these pets, please contact the shelter at 972-552-6634 or visit in person to meet your future best friend.

Every bit of help counts, and together we can ensure that these animals find the loving homes they deserve.