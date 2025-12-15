Forney City Council Meeting Agenda

Call to Order and Attendance

The Forney City Council convened for its regular meeting on December 2, 2025, at 6:31 p.m. in the City Hall Annex/Council Chambers, located at 101 E. Main Street, Forney, Texas. Mayor Jason Roberson led the meeting, joined by Mayor Pro Tem Greg Helm and Council Members James Traylor (participating remotely), Cecil Chambers, Jay Weatherford, Sarah Salgado, and Zahnd Schlensker. City Manager Charles Daniels and City Attorney Jon Thatcher were also present.

Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

The meeting began with an invocation delivered by Mr. Art Canada, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Council Member Cecil Chambers.

Proclamations and Special Recognition

During the meeting, a special recognition was awarded to Eagle Scout James Charles Roberson of Troop 339 for his achievements. Mayor Roberson announced a change in the agenda, moving Item VII.3 to be discussed before Item VII.2, with no objections from the Council.

Approval of Previous Minutes

The minutes from the November 18, 2025, regular meeting were presented for approval. Council Member Schlensker moved to approve the minutes as submitted, with Council Member Chambers seconding the motion. The motion carried unanimously.

Open Forum and Citizen Comments

Several citizens addressed the Council during the Open Forum, including Cmdr. Leonard J. Fortuna, Mr. Donnell Singleton, Mr. Stephen Batti, Mr. Jason Eddington, and Ms. Rene Morris, sharing their concerns and suggestions.

Consent Agenda

The Council reviewed the Consent Agenda, which included five items related to city infrastructure and development. Council Member Schlensker moved to approve the agenda as presented, with Council Member Salgado seconding the motion. All items were approved without dissent.

Discussion and Action Items

Emergency Medical Services Contract

The Council removed the item regarding the announcement of intent to award a contract for emergency medical services (EMS) from the table for discussion. After a brief review, Council Member Traylor suggested discussing the item in Executive Session, and the motion was seconded by Council Member Weatherford. The motion carried, and the item was postponed to the December 16, 2025, Special City Council Meeting.

City Code of Ordinances Review

Next, the Council discussed the City of Forney Code of Ordinances Article 3.09, concerning multifamily and single-family rental property registration and inspection. This item was introduced at the request of Council Members Traylor and Salgado. A number of community members spoke on the subject, voicing their opinions and concerns, prompting further discussion among the Council.

Staff was directed to schedule a formal action regarding changes to the Code of Ordinances for the January 6, 2026, Regular Meeting.

Subdivision Plats Review

The Council assessed action on subdivision plats previously disapproved by the City Council. Legal Counsel Matt Joeckel represented Ashton Wood Homes during this segment, answering questions about the proposed plats. The meeting was temporarily recessed due to technical difficulties but resumed shortly thereafter.

Public commentary on the subdivision plats continued, allowing residents ample time to voice their thoughts before the Council moved to discuss the matter further in Executive Session.

City Manager’s Report

City Manager Charles Daniels provided an update on several departmental reports, citizen complaints, upcoming special events, and public works projects. He reminded attendees of the next City Council meeting scheduled for December 15, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Executive Session

The City Council entered into Executive Session at 11:17 p.m. to consult with legal counsel on various matters. Deliberations included ongoing litigation, EMS procurement processes, and issues concerning subdivision plats.

Results from Executive Session

Upon reconvening, the Council approved a settlement agreement regarding Case No. 24-30972, In Re: Bhavi Hospitality LLC, which involved hotel occupancy fees. The Council also deliberated on EMS contract negotiations, ultimately deciding to proceed with the awarding process.

Adjournment

With no further business to address, Mayor Roberson adjourned the meeting at 12:29 a.m. on December 3, 2025.

These minutes will be formally approved by the City Council on a subsequent date. Forney residents are encouraged to stay engaged and participate in future meetings to voice their concerns and suggestions.

