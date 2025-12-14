Scam Alert: Terrell Police Warn Residents of Impersonation Scheme

Scam Alert: Terrell Police Warn Residents of Impersonation Scheme

The Terrell Police Department has issued a warning to residents following reports of a phone scam targeting individuals in the city. Several community members have recently received calls from an individual claiming to be a Terrell Police Officer, alleging that a warrant had been issued due to missed court dates or jury duty obligations. The caller then demands payment, creating a sense of urgency and fear.

Important Reminder from the Terrell Police Department

It is crucial for residents to understand that the Terrell Police Department will never contact you by phone to demand payment or provide financial information. Any such call is a fraudulent attempt to exploit unsuspecting individuals. Police officials emphasize the importance of recognizing these scams to protect both personal safety and community welfare.

What to Do If You Receive a Suspicious Call

If you receive a call that raises suspicion, it is essential not to provide any personal information or financial details. Instead, residents are advised to hang up and contact the Terrell Police Department directly at 469-474-2700 for verification. By staying informed and vigilant, community members can help safeguard themselves and others against these deceptive practices.

Community Safety Starts with Awareness

Your awareness plays a vital role in keeping our community safe. Stay informed about potential scams and share this information with friends and family to enhance collective vigilance. Together, we can create a safer environment for everyone in Kaufman County.