KAUFMAN, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are seeking the public's assistance locating a known wanted individual who evaded police overnight.
Overnight, the Kaufman Police Department attempted to apprehended Izaiha Dawayne Starling, a known wanted individual and Kaufman resident, when he fled from police.
The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to assist the Kaufman Police Department in locating Starling into the early morning hours of Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Starling is known to have warrants out of Ellis County in connection with a robbery and is also wanted by the Kaufman Police Department on additional charges which remain under investigation, the department stated.
Anyone with information on Starling's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department at (972) 932-3094 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.