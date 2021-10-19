SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Seagoville Police Department, and the family of a man apparently struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Friday night, are seeking information from the public.
On October 15, 2021, at approximately 11 p.m., 28-year-old Martin Cornejo, of Seagoville, Texas, was riding his bicycle in and around the 2200 block of the westbound U.S. Highway 175 service road when he was apprently struck by a moving vehicle, police say.
"9-1-1 callers reported finding Cornejo laying on the roadway with visible head injuries and a severely damaged bicycle," stated the Seagoville Police Department. "Investigators believe the damage to the bicycle suggests a very significant impact from the rear."
Cornejo was transported to a nearby Dallas hospital where he later succumb to his injuries.
At the time of the crash, police were not able to identify any witnesses to the crash. Now, police and family members are asking anyone from the public who may have either witnessed or may otherwise have knowledge of the incident to contact the Seagoville Police Department at (972) 287-2999.