SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Seagoville Police Department is seeking to positively identify two men in connection with a police officer's assault during a "riot outbreak" at the Seagoville Trade Days, also known as La Pulga Flea Market, on Sunday.
Police say the man escaped custody and was aided by another, who were captured on numerous TikTok videos which have since garnered over 1 million views on the platform.
According to the Seagoville Police Department, the first male was taken into custody after numerous fights broke out, ultimately turning into a "riot outbreak," during a concert at La Pulga headlining Latin record artist Lalo Mora on Sunday, March 26, 2023. In attendance, police say, were several thousand people.
"Near the end of this concert on Sunday evening, large fights broke out simultaneously within the concert venue area. Seagoville Police Officers inside the concert area immediately reacted and attempted to quell these disturbances. This quickly turned into a riot situation. Patrons commenced to throw bottles and cans amongst the crowd," read a statement from the Seagoville Police Department earlier this week.
"A Seagoville Police Officer was engaged with a combative aggressor when he was struck in the head with a thrown can. Other officers assisted in the apprehension of this aggressor and he was handcuffed and placed under arrest. He was escorted to and placed in the rear of a nearby marked Seagoville Police vehicle just outside of this event area."
Onsite police officers attempted to intervene with the ongoing riot and numerous fights — ultimately calling for an agency assist from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Additional police officers from the Seagoville Police Department, Crandall Police Department, Kaufman County sheriff's deputies, and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded.
The performing band was forced to stop and clear the stage for safety as fighting continued with bottles and cans being hurled by the crowd. Police say fighting continued into the parking lot as patrons cleared the concert venue.
"People were leaving the flea market in masses," continued the statement from the department. "During this time of chaos, it was found the handcuffed arrested individual escaped from the rear of the police vehicle."
Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522. Tipsters may remain anonymous and may also be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Additionally, tipsters can contact the Seagoville Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (972)287-2999.