CRANDALL, Texas — Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, around 3:40am at the 9000 block of Jesse Way.
According to authorities, witnesses stated that during a party at the shooting location a group of unknown people at the party began causing a disturbance and were asked to the leave. The unknown persons left the party and parked their vehicles on the roadway in front of the residence.
"At that time the witnesses stated that they began to hear gunfire coming from the vehicles parked in front of the residence. During the gunfire one party goer was struck in the back of the neck," according to a statement released by KCSO this morning.
The male victim was treated at the residence then transport to a Dallas area hospital and remains in stable condition.
Kaufman County deputies are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses in reference to this shooting. This incident is an ongoing investigation