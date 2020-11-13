FORNEY, Texas — A burglary suspect is behind bars after a homeowner observed the burglary in process on his home security cameras and notified police on Friday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a homeowner in the 1000 block of Grimes Drive in Travis Ranch. The homeowner reported that, while monitoring the cameras in his home, he observed an unknown person inside.
Before the burglary suspect fled the scene, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and the Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to the residence and secured the perimeter.
Police confirmed the suspect was still inside, attempted to make contact with the suspect for him to exit, and subsequently entered the residence and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
Nearby Lewis Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown for the duration of the incident.
As of press time, police had not released the suspect's name. This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.