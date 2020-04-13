FORNEY, Texas (Press Release, Forney Police Department) — The week of April 12-18 is both National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week!
Forney Police Department Communications Officers and City of Forney Animal Control Officers are two groups of incredible public servants that we would like to highlight during this important week.
Forney PD Communications Officers are the first responders you speak to when you call 911, and they relay critical information to and from callers to other first responders including police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical service providers. Forney’s Communications Officers are excellent multitaskers who are often talking to a caller on the phone, talking to a first responder on the radio, entering information into their computer terminals, and even more tasks simultaneously. We appreciate their vital service to our Department and entire community.
City of Forney Animal Control Officers run our Animal Shelter and respond to calls for service involving injured, abused, stray, or otherwise distressed animals. Animal Control Officers also enforce local and state laws regarding animals and contribute to the health and safety of the public by preventing rabies and other diseases. We appreciate the critical role our Animal Control Officers play for both our citizens and our animals.
The City of Forney is participating in a nationwide effort to express our thanks to these two groups of professionals. More information about the Association of Public-Safety Communications Official’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week can be found here: https://www.npstw.org/. More information about the Animal Care and Control Appreciation week can be found here: https://www.nacanet.org/animal-care-control-appreciation-week/.
If you have an opportunity to thank one of our Dispatchers or Animal Control Officers, we know they would appreciate it. Thank you for your support of these two groups of Forney public servants!