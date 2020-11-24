TERRELL, Texas — UDPATE [Nov. 25] — A Terrell man has been arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that left another man critically injured on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Terrell Police Department arrested 23-year-old Deelvin Deshaun Smith of Terrell, Texas, in connection with the shooting.
"He cooperated with authorities and gave a full confession," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department Wednesday morning.
Smith was booked into the Terrell Municial Holding Facility at approximately 1:39 a.m. on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. He has since been transferred to the Kaufman County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
The victim's condition, according to police, has improved and he is expected to recover from his injuries.
ORIGINAL [Nov. 24] — The Terrell Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man critically injured Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:05 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the 800 block of St. Luke Street for a man reportedly shot and lying in the yard of a residence.
Law enforcement personnel tell inForney.com the suspect fired multiple shots from a vehicle at a man in a yard in the area of St. Luke Street and South Park Street. That man was struck by the gunfire and later flown to a Dallas-area hospital with a reported gunshot wound to the head.
The apparent suspect vehicle then crashed into a parking lot fence at the nearby Mount Moriah Baptist Church located at 822 South Park Street.
Its unknown if the man who was shot in the yard returned fire on the vehicle or if anyone in the vehicle was injured. Police say the vehicle was discovered abandoned and also had gunshot markings.
"The motive remains under investigation and the victim's name is not being released," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department on Tuesday evening. "The suspect(s) remains unknown and at large."
The Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation, according to the Terrell Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Lieutenant J. Whitworth at (469) 474-2642. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.