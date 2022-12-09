TERRELL, Texas — District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley announced yesterday, a Kaufman County jury has sentenced William Ray Miller Jr., to LIFE in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
After a three-day trial before Honorable Judge Shelton Gibbs in the 422nd Judicial District Court of Kaufman County, a jury found Miller guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and three charges of Possession of Child Pornography and rendered the maximum sentence for each cause.
Evidence at trial showed that Miller had sexually assaulted the victim from the ages of 4 to 14. Terrell police executed a search warrant January 6, 2020, of the defendant’s home, and upon searching the residence located items containing Child Sex Abuse Material in the form of photos and a video. Evidence at trial showed the victim was the child contained in those images.
Investigators additionally found what appeared to be a camera and other electronic material in a burn pile in the back yard. At trial jurors heard from an additional victim who was assaulted over the age of 9 to 11 years old in Miller’s home in Terrell, Texas.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Ashley Holman and Taylor McConnell, Crimes Against Children Investigator Brandi Dial and paralegal Amanda Morris. Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Terrell Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department Digital Forensics, and the victims who showed incredible bravery while facing the perpetrator at trial.
District Attorney Wiley told media, “Mr. Miller preyed upon young children in our very own community, and we are grateful to the Kaufman County jury who ensured he will never have that opportunity again.”