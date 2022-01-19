TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking a suspect vehicle that struck a building and a cement planer on West Moore Avenue on Sunday.
On January 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., police say the unidentified white 2018-2021 Toyota Camry left the roadway in the 900 block of West Moore Avenue and struck a building and cement planer.
"The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and is observed on video slowly driving away eastbound on Moore Ave," read a statement from the department. "The suspect vehicle sustained right front and center front damage and was leaking fluids."
"The vehicle will be missing the right front fender and most likely will have airbag deployment," continued the statement. "The vehicle was most likely made it only a short distance and was subsequently towed or trailered."
The damage was not immediately reported to police due to the overnight hours so police are hoping any members of the public can identify the damaged vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department's Detective N. Hauger at (469) 474-2648 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.