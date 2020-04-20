TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department arrested a man yesterday for allegedly threatening his wife with a steak knife and telling someone else he would kill her once he returned from work.
Before he could clock out, Terrell police had him in handcuffs.
At approximately 5:40 a.m., on April 19, 2020, the Terrell Police Department received a report of the suspect threatening to stab his wife with a steak knife in the 700 block of New Hope Street. A witness also told police that the man, before he left for work, said he would murder her when he returned.
40-year-old Frankie Julian Land was arrested at another location in the 2300 block of Airport Road without incident, Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom told inForney.com.
Sansom says, pursuant to Texas Penal Code 12.50 and under the statewide emergency disaster declaration order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 13, 2020, the offense was enhanced one penalty group.
Land was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to a date, family, or household member and is being held on a $300,000 bond.