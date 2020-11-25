TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before noon Wednesday.
At approximately 11:26 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of South Frances Street.
There, a male had reportedly been fatally shot in the backyard of a residence.
Responding units requested additional units for crowd control due to a large group that had gathered at the shooting location.
Terrell Police Department detectives and Texas Rangers were observed interviewing potential witnesses and documenting and collecting evidence.
"The suspect is known and remains at large," according to Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom. "The motive is still under investigation."
The victim was identified by police as 31-year-old Bryon McClelland of Terrell, Texas.