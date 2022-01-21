TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying an alleged burglary suspect.
At approximately 12:11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, an unidentified subject burglarized a business located in the 1200 block of West Moore Avenue.
"The subject entered the business by breaking out the front door glass," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department. "Once inside the business, the subject stole cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, and lighters."
The suspect is described by police as having a heavy set with light to medium complexion. The suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with "PUMA" in white letters on the front, dark pants, what appears to be a blue homemade mask, and was carrying a blue and black backpack.
After the burglary, police say the suspect fled the location on foot northwest towards Allen Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrell Police Department Detective N. Hauger at (469) 474-2648 or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.