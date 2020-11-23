TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a car wash earlier this month.
The burglary of a building offense occurred on November 2, 2020, at the Crazy Clean Car Wash at 545 Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
"Attached are the photographs of the male suspect that we are attempting to identify," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department earlier today.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700, or Detective C. Seabolt at (469) 474-2789.