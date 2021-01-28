TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is warning of a warrant-pay phone scam spoofing the department's non-emergency number.
The department received multiple phone calls reporting the phone scam, which according to the department, involved a phone scam in which the department's non-emergency phone number was spoofed, the caller claimed to be Captain Sansom with the Terrell Police Department, and demanded payment for outstanding warrants or face arrest and jail time.
"This is a scam!," stated Captain Sansom in response to the scam reports. "I have not, nor do I make those types of calls, in any format."
Further, Samson says he is not assigned to the warrant division, does not make warrant-related contact, and, the department does not call warrant holders or accept payment over the phone.
Anyone else who may have experienced a simliar call is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700.
"This is an open/active case and we will be investigating the matter," stated Sansom.