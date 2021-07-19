TERRELL, Texas — A Terrell Police Department traffic stop early this morning yielded two arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and methadone.
During the early morning hours of Monday, July 19, 2021, Terrell Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord for multiple traffic violations in the 1200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 148. The vehicle stopped, according to police, in the oncoming turn lane.
A check of the license plate showed an active warrant for the owner of the vehicle.
Officers spoke to the vehicle's two occupants, 33-year-old Christopher Hennessey and 40-yearold Pricilla Donahue, both of Irving, Texas, and developed probable cause to search the vehicle, according to police.
Upon a search of the vehicle, officers discovered 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, two bottles of suspected methadone, and distribution paraphernalia. $803, believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions, was also seized.
Hennessey and Donahue were both arrested on drug-related charges, police said.