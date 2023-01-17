MESQUITE, Texas — Thieves breached a concrete wall of a shuttered department store in a $2 million jewelry heist at Town East Mall in Mesquite over the weekend.
Saturday morning, the Mesquite Police Department responded to the American Jewelers location in Town East Mall for a reported burglary. There, police say the employee arrived at the location to find the store had been burglarized.
Police say the thieves first broke into the now-shuttered Sears location inside the mall, which shares an adjoining wall with American Jewelers, and breached through the concrete separator wall to gain entry into the jewelry store.
The complainant reported an estimate upwards of $2 million was stolen during the burglary.
The Mesquite Police Department is investigating.